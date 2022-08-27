Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 20.10 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.35

Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.65% -64.47% -16.76%

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 203 985 2143 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.41%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical rivals beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

