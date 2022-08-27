Viacoin Price Reaches $0.0566 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 67.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00261083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

