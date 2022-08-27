Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys 2,831 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.3 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,283. The firm has a market cap of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.