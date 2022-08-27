Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $49.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and $16.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

