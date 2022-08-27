Velo (VELO) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Velo (VELO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

