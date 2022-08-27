Velas Price Reaches $0.0425 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $99.54 million and $2.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002661 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,343,214,744 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

