Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 642,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.