Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 82.0% in August

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the July 31st total of 642,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.57. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

