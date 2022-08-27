Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.