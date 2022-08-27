Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. 2,096,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.