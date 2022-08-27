Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 62.9% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,024,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

VGIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 2,081,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 116,739.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,391,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,722,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $213,311,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

