Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 12,140,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54.

