Validity (VAL) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $69,501.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,653,110 coins and its circulating supply is 4,649,305 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

