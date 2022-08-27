Validity (VAL) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $69,501.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008842 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003916 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Validity
Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,653,110 coins and its circulating supply is 4,649,305 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Validity
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.