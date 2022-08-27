UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

UserTesting Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 182,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,275. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.