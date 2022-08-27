USDX [Kava] Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004803 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $107.73 million and approximately $226,837.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,104.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.00575005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00259135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

