USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.05 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $52.20 billion and $8.05 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 52,212,185,592 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
