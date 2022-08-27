urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

urban-gro Stock Down 4.2 %

UGRO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,339. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

urban-gro Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135,864 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

