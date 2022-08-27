urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on UGRO. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
urban-gro Stock Down 4.2 %
UGRO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,339. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.39.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

