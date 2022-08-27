UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 2,490.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPMMY shares. Danske cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 26,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,491. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

