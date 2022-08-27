Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 700,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,707,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

