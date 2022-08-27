Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney Sells 40,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

