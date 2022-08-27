UnMarshal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337,081.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $441,350.39 and approximately $337,081.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00830989 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UnMarshal Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
