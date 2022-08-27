Universe.XYZ Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Universe.XYZ has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $13,173.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00829136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Universe.XYZ
Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.
Buying and Selling Universe.XYZ
Receive News & Updates for Universe.XYZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe.XYZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.