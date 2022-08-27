Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.