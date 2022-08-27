Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Uniti Group Stock Down 3.2 %
UNIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
