Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Stock Down 3.2 %

UNIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,384,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

