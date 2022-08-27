United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,115.00.
United Utilities Group Price Performance
UUGRY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 23,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,487. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Utilities Group (UUGRY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.