United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,115.00.

UUGRY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 23,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,487. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

