United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.30. 304,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,210. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,010.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,274. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

