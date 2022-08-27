Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139.98 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00030216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $139.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,581,213 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
