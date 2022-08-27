Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139.98 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00030216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $139.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,581,213 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

