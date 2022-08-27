Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.27. 1,728,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

