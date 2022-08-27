Uniform Fiscal Object Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

