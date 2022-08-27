UniFarm Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $96,251.65 and $41,161.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00828977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
