Unido EP Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $877,219.87 and approximately $40,450.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

