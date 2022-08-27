Uhive (HVE2) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Uhive has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $112,461.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uhive has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
Uhive Profile
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Buying and Selling Uhive
