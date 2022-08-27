UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. UCB has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

