UBS Group Upgrades Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to “Buy”

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Barclays dropped their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

