UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €230.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €140.94 ($143.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company’s fifty day moving average is €138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

