U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
