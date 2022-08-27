U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

