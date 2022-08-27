Typerium Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $212,553.01 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typerium has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00086708 BTC.

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

