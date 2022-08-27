Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $378.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.