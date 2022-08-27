Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,682 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

