Truist Financial Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

CGEN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

