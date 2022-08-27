Truist Financial Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $228.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial to $228.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.60.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

