True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 86.8% in August

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the July 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TUERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUERF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.