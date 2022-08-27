True North Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

