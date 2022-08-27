True North Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,286,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

