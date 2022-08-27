True North Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $193.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

