True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214,356 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.