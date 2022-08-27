True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

