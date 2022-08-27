True North Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,115 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.