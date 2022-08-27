TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.9 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

