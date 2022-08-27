Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE TCN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 801,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

