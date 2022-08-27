TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

TSYHY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 2,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

